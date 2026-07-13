Malawi’s James Woods: Gothia Cup spotlight draws parallels with mineral wealth drain

Malawi is represented at this year’s Gothia Cup, the world’s largest youth football tournament, with young players competing alongside academies from Europe, Asia and the Americas. Malawian strategic adviser James Woods, who is in Gothenburg on a separate assignment, said their presence at the tournament carries significance well beyond the results on the pitch.

Woods, a Malawian working at the intersection of sport, governance and investment, is in Gothenburg this week advising a client with global sporting interests, alongside a delegation of fourteen West African players and their coaching and management staff competing at the tournament.

Several have already drawn interest from clubs and scouts. A fifteenth player, outside the tournament group, is currently on trial at AIK, one of Sweden’s leading clubs.

“It is a proud thing to see our young people here, measuring themselves against the best,” Woods said. “That is exactly the kind of exposure that changes what a Malawian footballer believes is possible.”

While in Gothenburg, Woods also held meetings with senior leaders at SKF, the Swedish engineering group and long-standing Gothia Cup partner whose technologies span mining, manufacturing, transport and energy.

The discussions explored Africa’s industrialisation, supply chains, investment and market expansion, with Malawi discussed as one example among a broader set of African opportunities — part of what Woods described as a wider commercial ecosystem surrounding the tournament, where sport increasingly intersects with industry, investment and economic diplomacy.

It is not Woods’s first project connecting Malawi to the global stage and in the business of sport, in 2023, he originated a partnership placing the “Malawi, The Warm Heart of Africa” tourism brand on the shirts of Spanish La Liga club CD Leganés, carrying the country’s identity onto a professional European kit before a global television audience.

More recently, he arranged a coaching attachment at English club Queens Park Rangers for Bob Mpinganjira, coach of Malawian side Mighty Wanderers, placing a domestic coach inside the working environment of an elite professional club.

That work sits alongside Woods’s advisory practice in political risk, diplomacy and strategy, in which he counsels governments and international investors on how resource-rich states can retain more of the value that leaves their borders.

A diplomat who served at Malawi’s mission to Belgium and the European Union, he argues that the same principles underpin both investment and sport: countries that negotiate well retain value, while those that do not become suppliers to markets that capture it — a theme he has summarised on CNBC (https://www.cnbcafrica.com/2026/africa-is-not-resource-poor-it-is-negotiation-poorAfrica) Africa is not resource-poor but negotiation-poor.

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