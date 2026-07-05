Malawi’s Muslims praise government for swapping Independence Day parties for prayers

Malawi’s Muslim Association has welcomed a government decision to replace state-funded Independence Day celebrations with national prayers, describing the move as an act of responsible leadership amid the country’s economic difficulties.

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) said the government’s decision to dedicate the country’s 62nd independence anniversary to prayer and economic reflection rather than public festivities was both patriotic and prudent.

“We thank the President for this wise decision. This simply tells us that the President is a patriotic citizen. If something is not going well, do not force it to appear well, but rather acknowledge the challenges and come up with ways to fix them,”

MAM spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said, in quotes reported by the Malawi News Agency.

Chabulika said Independence Day celebrations had historically consumed significant public resources and argued that the funds could be better deployed during the current economic climate.

The government announced earlier that no state-funded celebrations would be held this year as part of broader austerity measures aimed at supporting economic recovery, encouraging citizens instead to observe the day through prayer, reflection and a renewed commitment to national development.

MAM said it had instructed Muslims across the country to pray for peace, prosperity and good leadership during their regular worship gatherings.

“We have told our people to pray for our nation, pray for peace and prosperity, and pray that Malawi should have good leaders,” Chabulika said.

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