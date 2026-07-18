Malawi’s Mutharika, 86, receives special birthday gift from Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika has received a lavish gesture of goodwill from China as he celebrates his 86th birthday today — with President Xi Jinping personally sending him a heartfelt letter and gift.

China’s Ambassador to Malawi, Lu Xu, presented the special birthday token at a ceremony held at Kamuzu Palace, declaring that the gesture reflects President Xi’s “abiding friendship” with the ageing Malawian leader and underscores the strong ties binding the two nations.

A visibly touched President Mutharika described the surprise gift as an “unexpected honour,” heaping praise on Xi as a trusted colleague and dear friend.

He revealed he intends to send a formal letter of appreciation back to Beijing in response to the thoughtful gesture.

The Malawian leader said the gift was a powerful symbol of goodwill — not just towards him personally, but towards the people of Malawi as a whole.

It comes as birthday tributes flood in from across Malawi and beyond, with Mutharika marking his milestone 86th year today.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the President said he was “deeply honoured and thrilled” by the outpouring of birthday wishes, prayers and gifts showered on him by well-wishers.

President Mutharika, who was born on 18 July 1940, becomes the latest example of a world leader whose advancing years have done nothing to dim the political spotlight — with China’s high-profile birthday gesture only adding fuel to ongoing chatter about succession within his own Democratic Progressive Party, as speculation continues to swirl over who might eventually take up his mantle.

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