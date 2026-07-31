Malawi’s NICO Holdings rewards shareholders with record MK41.8bn payout for 2025

NICO Holdings Plc, the Malawian financial services and insurance conglomerate, has declared total dividends of MK40 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, underscoring the group’s resilience amid a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

Shareholders at the company’s 56th annual general meeting in Blantyre approved a proposed final dividend of MK8.05 per share, worth approximately MK8.4bn, bringing the full-year payout to MK41.8bn once ratified.

The final distribution follows three interim dividends paid over the course of the year: MK6 per share in September 2025, a further MK6 per share in December 2025, and MK20 per share in April 2026.

The scale of the payout marks one of the more notable shareholder returns among companies listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, and comes despite the broader economic headwinds facing businesses operating in the country, including currency pressures and elevated inflation.

Analysts said the dividend record reinforces investor confidence in NICO Holdings as one of Malawi’s most established listed groups, with the company’s diversified exposure across insurance, banking and general financial services helping to underpin earnings stability.

Beyond the dividend decision, shareholders at the AGM also signed off on a series of governance matters, including the group’s audited financial statements, the reappointment of external auditors, and director remuneration, alongside other resolutions aimed at supporting NICO’s longer-term growth strategy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :