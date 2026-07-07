Malawi’s parastatals get a governance pep talk, not a reckoning

Malawi’s state enterprises have been told, again, to behave. What was less clear after Monday’s gathering in Mangochi is whether anyone in the room has the power — or the will — to make that happen.

Chief Secretary Justin Saidi opened the 2026 Team Building and Corporate Governance Training by urging boards and executives at state-owned enterprises to work together, uphold “financial discipline” and “safeguard public resources.”

Malawi School of Government director-general Lewis Dzimbiri described the institutions as occupying “the commanding heights of the economy.”

The language of the day was collegial: teamwork, mutual respect, shared commitment.

It is also, on the numbers, a strikingly modest response to what government’s own data describe as a structural problem.

A consolidated report on 23 state enterprises for the 2024–25 financial year concluded that Treasury faces material fiscal exposure whenever these bodies fail to sustain themselves financially — an admission that many currently do not.

Malawi Housing Corporation alone had run up K8.6bn in accumulated losses over four years as of March. ADMARC and Malawi Posts Corporation are, by the account of domestic commentators, similarly loss-making, as are the water boards and the state power utility, ESCOM.

What the training’s language of “professionalism” and “transparency” does not name directly is political interference — the mechanism analysts and officials alike identify as the through-line connecting these losses. Procurement, pricing and staffing decisions at parastatals are widely reported to be shaped less by commercial logic than by patronage: contracts and board seats distributed to political allies, tariffs suppressed below cost-recovery levels for electoral convenience, and periodic mass turnover of boards that resets institutional memory each time a new administration takes office.

President Mutharika dissolved the boards of all 77 state enterprises within weeks of taking office in October 2025, a move framed as guarding against irregularities but one that also illustrates how routinely these institutions are treated as instruments of the executive rather than independent commercial entities.

Parliament itself has been named as a source of drain rather than oversight: sittings between MPs and parastatal management reportedly consume millions of kwacha in allowances for a few hours’ engagement, extracted from entities already operating at a loss.

The broader accountability architecture offers little reassurance that Monday’s exhortations will translate into enforcement.

Malawi’s National Audit Office has repeatedly flagged unretired imprests running into billions of kwacha and procurement conducted outside mandated electronic systems — the same categories of breakdown that a Treasury austerity circular sought, again, to address in February.

That circular was signed by an official whose own department had seen major corruption prosecutions against senior financial figures discontinued on the Attorney General’s instruction months earlier, a sequence critics say has hollowed out the credibility of enforcement generally.

Set against that backdrop, Saidi’s call for boards to be guided by “integrity” and Dzimbiri’s framing of state enterprises as economically vital sit less as a governance intervention than as an acknowledgment — without a mechanism — of a problem the government’s own reporting has already priced.

Malawi 2063, the blueprint both men invoked, sets improved state-enterprise performance as an explicit pillar of the country’s development strategy.

The gap between that ambition and what independent audits, dividend-remittance data and the pattern of board dissolutions describe is where the real story of Monday’s training sits — not in the workshop, but in the ledger.

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