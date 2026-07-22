Malawi’s Parliament needs extra K400 million to fund Commonwealth conference in Lilongwe

Malawi’s Parliament says it still needs an additional K400 million to fully fund next month’s hosting of the 55th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference and Annual General Meeting in Lilongwe, despite intensifying preparations for the event.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Speaker of Parliament and CPA Africa Region president Sameer Suleman said the total budget for the conference stands at between K800 million and K900 million, leaving a shortfall that has yet to be closed.

He said the CPA has so far contributed £25,000 towards the event, while China recently donated $20,000, both of which will go towards meeting the overall costs.

The conference, which runs from 9 to 16 August at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, is expected to draw more than 300 delegates from across Africa and beyond, including 13 Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliament, as well as MPs, clerks, parliamentary officials, development partners and observers.

Suleman described the gathering as one of the continent’s most significant parliamentary events, saying Malawi’s selection to host it reflected the confidence the CPA Africa Region has in the country’s Parliament.

“The annual conference will provide a platform for legislators to exchange ideas, share experiences and develop practical solutions to challenges affecting the continent, with discussions focusing on strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing parliamentary oversight, promoting good governance, improving legislative effectiveness and advancing sustainable development,” he said.

The meeting will be held under the theme “Renewing the Social Contract: Parliaments as Catalysts for Inclusive Growth and Citizen Trust” — a theme Suleman said aligns closely with Malawi’s long-term development blueprint, Malawi 2063, and with Parliament’s role in promoting accountable leadership, effective institutions and citizen participation.

Suleman said hosting the conference offered Malawi an opportunity to showcase its democratic credentials, strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and deepen cooperation with legislatures elsewhere on the continent.

He said Parliament, working alongside government ministries, departments and agencies, development partners and the private sector, had made significant progress in its preparations.

Accommodation and transport arrangements have been secured, he said, while conference logistics, accreditation and registration systems are at an advanced stage.

Security, medical services and facilities at the BICC have also been coordinated to ensure delegates are received safely.

The Speaker appealed to development partners, the private sector and other stakeholders to continue supporting preparations, and invited delegates from across the continent to experience Malawi’s hospitality, cultural heritage and tourism attractions during their visit.

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