Malawi’s prisons set for commercialisation, Mukhito hints

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito has signalled a dramatic shake‑up of Malawi’s jail system, revealing plans to commercialise prison industries in a bid to turn inmates into skilled, productive workers.

Mukhito said the government wants to transform prison workshops into profit‑making operations, giving offenders hands‑on vocational training so they stand a real chance of rebuilding their lives once released — and cutting the stubborn rates of reoffending that have long plagued the system.

The Minister’s comments came during a surprise visit to a prison facility in Lilongwe on Wednesday, where he toured workshops and spoke directly to officers about the reforms.

The unannounced inspection set the stage, but the headline message was clear: Malawi’s prisons are being lined up for a major commercial overhaul.

He also outlined plans for a signed reintegration agreement for amnesty beneficiaries, spelling out expectations once they return to their communities — a tougher approach aimed at keeping ex‑inmates on track and preventing a slide back into crime.

Consultations begin later this month.Supporters say commercialisation could modernise a strained system and give inmates real skills.

Critics warn it must be tightly managed to avoid exploitation.

But one thing is certain: Mukhito has put commercialisation at the centre of Malawi’s prison reboot — and Wednesday’s surprise visit was just the backdrop for a much bigger shift.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :