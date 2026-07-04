Malawi’s prisons set for commercialisation, Mukhito hints

July 4, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito has signalled a dramatic shake‑up of Malawi’s jail system, revealing plans to commercialise prison industries in a bid to turn inmates into skilled, productive workers.

Commercial model under consideration for Malawi’s prisons, says Mukhito

Mukhito said the government wants to transform prison workshops into profit‑making operations, giving offenders hands‑on vocational training so they stand a real chance of rebuilding their lives once released — and cutting the stubborn rates of reoffending that have long plagued the system.

The Minister’s comments came during a surprise visit to a prison facility in Lilongwe on Wednesday, where he toured workshops and spoke directly to officers about the reforms.

The unannounced inspection set the stage, but the headline message was clear: Malawi’s prisons are being lined up for a major commercial overhaul.

He also outlined plans for a signed reintegration agreement for amnesty beneficiaries, spelling out expectations once they return to their communities — a tougher approach aimed at keeping ex‑inmates on track and preventing a slide back into crime.

Consultations begin later this month.Supporters say commercialisation could modernise a strained system and give inmates real skills.

Critics warn it must be tightly managed to avoid exploitation.

But one thing is certain: Mukhito has put commercialisation at the centre of Malawi’s prison reboot — and Wednesday’s surprise visit was just the backdrop for a much bigger shift.

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