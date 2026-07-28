Malawi’s quiet agricultural revolution: Inside the LUANAR innovations hoping to reshape the country’s food future

Innovators from Malawi’s top agricultural university have urged smallholder farmers to adopt modern farming technology following their success at an international innovation contest.

​Students from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) secured second place at the China-Africa Innovation Challenge in Nairobi, Kenya, with a project focused on small-scale, technology-driven farming.

​The initiative, presented under the theme “Science, Technology and Backyard”, aims to boost crop yields and household incomes across the Southern African nation.

​Speaking after the team’s return from Kenya, student Ufulu Kampinga said locally developed solutions were vital for transforming the country’s agricultural sector.

​”Adapting local innovations in agriculture is crucial because they are designed to address the challenges faced by our farmers,” Mr Kampinga said. “These technologies have the potential to improve productivity, strengthen food security, and increase farmers’ incomes.”

​Agriculture remains the backbone of Malawi’s economy, accounting for roughly 80% of economic activity and providing livelihoods for the vast majority of its population.

​However, the sector faces growing threats from extreme weather, climate change, and low crop yields, leaving many farming communities vulnerable to severe food insecurity.

​Samson Mofolo, a research coordinator and PhD student at China Agricultural University, urged greater investment in the nation’s youth to develop practical, resilient farming techniques.

​”Considering that Malawi is an agro-based economy, it is vital to create opportunities for young agricultural innovators to develop and promote solutions that can enhance agricultural productivity,” Mr Mofolo said.

​The LUANAR team hopes their success in Nairobi will encourage further backing for research and tech adoption, paving the way for sustainable economic growth in rural Malawi.

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