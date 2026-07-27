Malawi’s Scorchers vow to ‘FIGHT’ as they take on champions Nigeria in WAFCON opener

Malawi women football team head coach Lovemore Fazili has vowed his side are ready to scrap for every point when they take on defending champions Nigeria in their WAFCON opener tonight.

The Scorchers face Nigeria’s mighty Super Falcons in a Group C clash at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco — kicking off at 10pm local time.

Malawi enter the continental showpiece as one of Africa’s emerging sides, having battled through a tough qualification campaign to book their spot at the tournament.

Speaking to reporters in Morocco on Monday, Fazili insisted his side’s gutsy qualifying run has them primed to give reigning champions Nigeria a real fight.

“When we qualified, it was not an easy task. We fought for it, and definitely we are going to do the same when we play Nigeria,” Fazili said.

Nigeria arrive in Rabat as one of Africa’s true footballing powerhouses, packed with experience and quality as they aim to defend their WAFCON crown.

But despite the mammoth task ahead, Fazili refuses to let his side be overawed by the occasion — insisting the Scorchers have earned their place on the big stage and won’t shy away from the challenge.

The Group C opener is a huge early test for Malawi, who will be desperate to kick-start their campaign in style and potentially spring one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.

In the other Group C fixture, Egypt take on Zambia, with the top two sides in the group progressing through to the quarter-finals.

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