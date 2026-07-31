Malawi’s Simwaka bows out of Commonwealth Games after gutsy double-race day in Glasgow

July 31, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawian sprint star Asimenye Simwaka brought the curtain down on her Commonwealth Games campaign Thursday evening after a gruelling double outing on the track in Glasgow.

Flying the flag with pride: Simwaka’s Commonwealth Games journey ends in 200m semi-final heartbreak

The talented athlete had earlier turned heads with an impressive display in the Women’s 400m, storming to a season’s best time of 53.60 seconds — sparking hopes of a deep run in the competition.

But Simwaka was straight back in action just hours later, lining up for the Women’s 200m Semi-Final 1 against a formidable field of rivals from across the Commonwealth.

Despite her best efforts, the Malawian finished 8th in a time of 23.71 seconds — narrowly missing out on a spot in the final and bringing her Games to a close.

Still, Simwaka leaves Glasgow with her head held high, having flown the flag for Malawi with grit and determination throughout the competition — delivering season-best performances and proving she belongs on the Commonwealth stage.

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