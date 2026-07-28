Malawi’s smuggling crisis deepens as MRA flags staffing shortfall

The Malawi Revenue Authority has issued a stark warning over the country’s escalating smuggling crisis, revealing that porous borders and a booming army of motorcycle riders are seriously hampering efforts to crack down on illegal goods flooding into the country.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Wilma Chalulu didn’t mince her words when laying bare the scale of the challenge facing the tax body, admitting the authority simply doesn’t have the manpower to tackle the problem alone.

“The country’s porous borders are putting a strain on our work. As MRA we cannot do the work on our own due to limited numbers of staff,” Chalulu revealed.

But it was her next admission that will likely raise the most eyebrows, as she pointed the finger squarely at the growing number of motorcycle riders being used to smuggle goods across the border undetected.

“The proliferation of motorcycle riders is also another contributing factor as it easy for them to pick up some smuggled items because of the size of the vehicles,” Chalulu explained, highlighting how the compact, nimble bikes make it far easier for smugglers to slip contraband past authorities.

The revelations came during a media training session held in Blantyre on Tuesday afternoon, aimed at equipping journalists with a deeper understanding of tax compliance and administration issues affecting the country.

Shire Valley Media Club president Macmillan Mozeyo praised the training as a genuine eye-opener, vowing that journalists in attendance would now be better equipped to report accurately and effectively on tax compliance, administration and related issues going forward.

The admission from MRA officials is likely to reignite concerns over border security more broadly, with critics likely to question whether current staffing levels and enforcement mechanisms are anywhere near adequate to tackle the scale of smuggling activity apparently taking place across Malawi’s frontiers.

With porous borders already stretching resources thin, the added complication of motorcycle-based smuggling networks paints a troubling picture for revenue collection efforts, at a time when Malawi continues to grapple with wider economic pressures and the urgent need to maximise tax revenue collection nationwide.

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