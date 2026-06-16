Malondera Calls for Respect of Vice Presidency, Decries Political Mistreatment Across Administrations

Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Baba Malondera, has issued a passionate appeal for political tolerance and respect for the office of the Vice President, saying Malawi risks undermining its own constitutional democracy if leaders continue to sideline those elected to serve at the highest levels of government.

Speaking in a strongly worded reflection shared publicly, Malondera said his stance is rooted not in partisan loyalty but in principle, justice, and respect for leadership—especially women in high office.

He recalled his past support for former President Joyce Banda during what he described as a period of victimization, saying he has always believed in defending leaders who serve the country with commitment regardless of political differences.

“I have always respected women in leadership. Many of them are disciplined, focused, and hardworking,” he implied, adding that his support has consistently been guided by principle rather than political alignment.

Malondera also reflected on the treatment of the late former Vice President, the late Saulos Klaus Chilima, saying he had previously expressed concern about what he termed as the “marginalization” of a sitting Vice President who played a key role in national electoral success. He described such treatment as “unfortunate” and “contrary to democratic spirit.”

Turning to the present political situation, Malondera criticized what he sees as a worrying continuation of similar patterns under the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), arguing that there is growing intolerance toward the current Vice President, Jane Ansah.

He warned that such behaviour risks eroding constitutional norms and undermining the dignity of the Office of the Vice President.

“Politics should not be about personal battles or exclusion. The Constitution is clear, and once a Vice President is elected, that office must be respected,” he said, urging political actors to exercise restraint and uphold democratic principles.

Malondera further emphasized that Malawi’s leadership should remember that the Vice President is elected through a national process involving millions of citizens, and therefore cannot be dismissed or undermined at will.

He urged all political parties to reflect on their conduct, warning that failure to respect constitutional offices could deepen political tensions and weaken governance.

“Leaders must learn. We cannot keep repeating the same mistakes. The country deserves maturity, not hostility,” he said.

His remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the role and treatment of the Vice President in Malawi’s governance system, with increasing calls from various stakeholders for stronger institutional respect and adherence to constitutional order.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :