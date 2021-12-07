Man cooler for hacking drink-mate to death in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Timothy Mulewa, 45, on suspicion that hacked Batson Champion, 32, to death with a panga knife at a drinking joint.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Kanyenga Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the late Champion was returning from some errands with his panga knife and joined the suspect and other villagers whom he found drinking locally-distilled spirit (Kachasu) within the village.

“For unknown reasons, it is alleged that the suspect snatched Champion’s panga knife and a wrangle erupted between them after Champion demanded to have his panga knife back a thing which annoyed the suspect.

“Instead, the suspect hacked the fellow man on the right hand with the same panga knife and was rushed to Koche Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival due to severe loss of blood,” the PRO told Nyasa Times on Monday.

The suspect was apprehended by members of the community who handed him over to police, she said.

Mulewa has been charged with murder, which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code. He will appear before court soon, according to Sub-Inspector Tepani Daudi.

Timothy Mulewa hails from Mpaniha Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.

