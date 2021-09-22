Man jailed 14-years for defiling, impregnating stepdaughter

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, September 22, 2021 convicted and sentenced Stewart Bello to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old stepdaughter, contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times by Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the court through state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Maggie Chibulire heard that the victim and her four siblings were left in the custody of the convict after their mother died in 2019.

In April 2020, the convict blackmailed the victim to be sleeping with him for him to continue taking care of her and the siblings. The victim rebuffed her stepfather but the accused dragged the victim and forced himself on the poor girl on several occasions.

Prosecutor Chibulire added that in October 2020, relatives of the victim mother discovered that she was pregnant. After being quizzed, the victim who now has a four months old baby boy revealed the ordeal and mentioned the convict as being responsible for her condition.

The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station where she was issued with a referral letter and the results from Mangochi District Hospital confirmed that the victim was two months pregnant.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade three witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, Bello asked for the court’s leniency, saying that he is a first offender and a breadwinner to his family but Prosecutor Chibulire prayed for a stiffer sentence, saying such cases are on the increase in the district which has put the life of a girl child at risk.

Furthermore, Chibulire said as a parent, the convict was supposed to protect the girl as a daughter instead of exploiting her.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu concurred with the state and finally slapped him with a 14- year jail term to deter other would be offenders.

Bello hails from Chomba village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

