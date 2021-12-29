Man jailed for 8 years for buggery

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 23, 2021 convicted and sentenced Jonathan Gonani, 27, commonly known as Yvonne to eight (8) years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse against the order of the nature contrary to Section 153 (c) of the Penal Code, according to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

“The court through State Prosecutor, inspector Amos Mwase heard that, the convict who was born male but used to disguise himself as woman, came to Mangochi early October and was trading as a commercial sex worker.

“The convict manipulated fellow men with his feminine dressing by being hooked as a prostitute and unlawfully permitted them to have sexual intercourse against the order of the nature,” she told Nyasa Times.

A few days later, the convict was arrested by Mangochi Police detectives for robbing a 28-year old man (name withheld) of K120,000 cash and Samsung J2 cell phone in the room. The man had refused to pay money after he discovered that Gomani was not a woman.

Mwase added that when the detectives went to search where he was lodging, they rescued a 17-year old Form 4 student who was found locked inside the room for 24 hours for refusing to pay him after the services since he felt cheated.

The convict also confiscated the student’s Huwaei P8 phone as payment for the ‘services:.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the three charges and the state paraded five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, the convict asked for leniency saying that he was taking care of his old mother and also acting as a youth member who supplied condoms to sex workers as his responsibilities but Prosecutor Mwase reminded the court that the convict’s behaviour was against morals and law hence prayed for stiffer sentence.

Passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state.

He therefore sentenced him to eight (8) years for the count of unnatural offence, three-year sentence for the count of theft and three-years for another count of theft. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the PRO-Mangochi.

Jonathan Gonani comes from Adakisi Village Traditional Authority Govati in Mwanza.

