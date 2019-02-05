Man jailed for gun possession and escaping lawful custody

Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Omar Wilson to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for offences of escaping from lawful custody and illegal possession of firearm, respectively.

Mangochi Police Station prosecution witness, Inspector Efford Kamphonje told the court that on the afternoon of November 11, 2018, the accused was arrested in connection to a series of robbery cases and murder in the district.

Kamphonje said later, the accused escaped from custody and was being hunted from then.

The court further heard that the accused person together with fellow Mozambican, Kassim Njembo, 23, were apprehended on January 25, 2019 by community members at Mpesa Village within the Malawi – Mozambique border area in Chiponde.

Njembo and Wilson were arrested after the motorcycle they were riding which they had stolen earlier in the day was recognised by one of the owner’s relations.

“Upon searching, they were found in possession of an AK47 rifle serial number RB7581 with 21 live ammunitions without any authentic papers,” Kamphonje told the court.

The accused person pleaded guilty and admitted to both charges leveled against him.

In his submission, before sentence, Kamphonje prayed to the court to impose a stiff custodial sentence, saying the dangerous weapon was in good working condition which was a threat to people’s lives.

Passing judgment, Second Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya concurred with the state and sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody and seven years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of a firearm.

The two sentences will run consecutively.

Despite the conviction, Wilson, 29, is still being investigated and will again appear before the court to answer the charge of robbery and two murders which occurred last year in the district.

Wilson hails from Mbere Village in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in the district

