‘Mangaya’ Usi says UTM ‘won’t be intimidated’: Accuses DPP in Mulanje of opposition harassment

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has intensified intimidation and harassment of opposition members ahead of the 2019 polls but United Transformation Movement (UTM) officials say they will not be intimidated.

A senior UTM official Dr Michael Usi said the harassment and intimidation is a matter of concern to the democratic Malawi.

This follows the DPP disruption of some programs at a rally Usi and other top UTM officials held on Sunday at Chisitu in Mulanje central constituency whose incumbent member of parliament is Local government minister Kondwani Nankhuma.

Usi wants to contest against DPP strongman Nankhumwa in the forthcoming elections.

A scheduled football match was abruptly cancelled after marauding DPP cadets meted out violence and the teams which were supposed to play were whisked to safety as the DPP cadets snatched a football which was to be used during the games.

“This is very bad for our democracy. In a democracy, everyone is supposed to hold rallies but the DPP is now resorting to medieval political tactics. We will not be intimidated,” said Usi.

Usi said the politics of violence and terror, the politics of tonnes of bricks is totally unacceptable.

Telling Nyasa Times “we will not be intimidated”, Usi pledged to “pursue all means necessary, legal, constitutional, to make sure we the people express their will through a free, fair and credible elections.”

In his first rally after his election as vice president of the DPP, Nankhumwa promised to practice violence free politics, telling cadets to avoid harassing the opposition and the media.

