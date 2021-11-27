Mapemba family donates bell and tower to Chimwala CCAP Church in honour of late grandma

Congregants at Chimwala CCAP Church in Area 38 in Lilongwe were filled with joy and appreciation on Saturday morning when Gogo Falesi Mapemba (GFM) Community Outreach handed over a modern bell and a tower to the church.

The Mapemba family bought the bell and constructed the tower in honour of their late grandmother – Falesi Mapemba – and a longtime member of the congregation.

The late granny died recently after a short illness. GFM Director Richard Kwatiwani said before she died, Gogo Falesi Mapemba used to tell her children and grandchildren that she wanted to buy a bell for the church.

“Our granny was so passionate about the bell for this church. She said the bell would be reminding her about time for prayers; and, we are so glad that we have managed to buy and install a bell at this church in fulfillment of her wish,” said Kwatiwani, adding the whole project cost them K9.2 million.

He also disclosed that GFM Community Outreach has undertaken a number of projects to improve the welfare and living standards of the needy and underprivileged communities.

Kwatiwani said, among others, that the outreach is paying school fees for the underprivileged children and training young women and girls in tailoring and designing while young men are being assisted to open and operate barbershops so that they can sustain themselves.

“We are doing all this in honour of our late grandmother who was so passionate about the poor around her. Our gogo would do anything within her reach to assist those who are in need. She never cared about how much that would cost as long as it contributed to the improvement of someone’s livelihood,” he narrated.

CCAP Nkhoma Synod Deputy General Secretary Reverend Jaleck David Kachipanda hailed the family for choosing to respect their departed soul by giving to the church.

Kachipanda challenged other Christians to emulate the example the Mapemba family has set.

“I wish to appeal to the congregation to take very good care of this bell. Let us use it appropriately, as we also honour the soul of the departed Christian,” he said.

Earlier Kachipanda had delivered a sermon whose theme was drawn from Matthew 22:1-8.

Chimwala CCAP Church resident minister, Reverend Sandrass Chidzulo, said the bell will help congregants to keep time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!