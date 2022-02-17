​Maranatha Academy celebrates teachers for continued impressive MSCE performance

Blantyre-based Maranatha International Academy, renowned for its remarkable stint in as far as performance on Malawi School Certificate of Examination (MSCE) is concerned, has lauded its teaching staff for their efforts saying they are the bedrock of the institution’s achievements.

Maranatha International Academy managing director, Ernest Kaonga, told Nyasa Times in an interview that “a sense of team work on the part of the teaching staff” and a healthy relationship of the former with management was one of their treasured open secrets.

“It is not easy for a private institution like ours to achieve a 97 percent pass rate. It is a rare achievement especially in the 2021 results as six schools across the country registered zero percent pass rates,” Kaonga said.

For the 2021, Maranatha Academy boasts of 400 students who are eligible for institutions of higher learning in the country – both public and private.

In 2020, according to Kaonga, the school sent over 172 students to various public universities in the country.

“As you can see, the results show that we are focused at providing the best education to our students because the highest got 10 points,” he said.

According to Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) national ranking St Patrick’s Secondary School (Blantyre), Marymount Girls Private Secondary School, and Zomba Catholic Secondary School (Zomba) are at the top with 8 points.

No candidate scored neither 6 nor 7 points in the just released MSCE results.

“The school owes its success to its dedicated and qualified teachers coupled with the school’s conducive environment.

“The school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will continuously ensure that education delivery services at the institution are not compromised,” Kaonga said.

Maranatha Academy has intake for both boys and girls and said its intake continues to increase and the phenomenon represents a tenfold business growth due to positive examination results recorded by the institution.

The school offers MSCE classes from forms one to four as well as Cambridge classes for both O and A levels, including computer lessons.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!