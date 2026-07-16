Maranatha Academy pledges K12bn for scholarships to widen access to secondary education

Ernest Kaonga, director of Maranatha Academy, has said that a significant number of academically talented students in Malawi are being denied access to quality secondary education due to financial constraints faced by their families.

In response, the institution has launched its 2026 National Scholarship Programme, which will provide 500 scholarships covering full secondary school tuition for students deemed deserving of support.

Kaonga said the Academy intends to invest K12 billion in education over the next four years as part of a broader effort to widen access for learners across the country.

“Many families need support and we want to complement the government’s efforts by ensuring quality education is accessible to all,” he said.

“These students will become doctors, engineers, teachers and leaders who will contribute to the country’s development.”

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