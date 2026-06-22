Maranatha Academy Splashes Cash on Top Students Ahead of MSCE Exams

In a bold move to inspire academic excellence ahead of next week’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, Maranatha Academy has rewarded its best-performing Form 4 students with cash prizes, celebrating their hard work in front of teachers, parents, and invited guests.

The colourful awards ceremony, held yesterday at the Golden Peacock Hotel, saw outstanding students receive K200,000 each in recognition of exceptional performance in various subjects and leadership roles.

Among those honoured was Mary Njewa, who emerged as the top student in Agriculture and walked away with K200,000 for her academic achievement. Kingsley Dombola, who earned the admiration of his peers and was voted for a special recognition award, also received K200,000. Another high-achieving student who excelled in Mathematics was similarly rewarded with the cash prize.

The academy did not limit the celebrations to students alone. Teachers who have played a key role in shaping the learners’ success were also recognised for their commitment and dedication in the classroom.

Speaking during the event, Maranatha Academy Managing Director Dr Ernest Kaonga said the institution deliberately chose to honour the students before they sit for their national examinations in order to boost their confidence and motivate them to strive for even greater success.

“We awarded them ahead of the MSCE examinations to encourage them and reinforce the importance of hard work and academic discipline,” said Kaonga.

He added that the school believes outstanding student performance is the result of teamwork between learners and educators.

“We also honour the teachers who give their all, because no student shines alone,” he said.

The awards ceremony underscored the academy’s commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and rewarding merit, with school authorities expressing hope that the recognition will inspire not only this year’s candidates but future classes as well to pursue academic success with determination and discipline.

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