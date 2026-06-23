Maranatha Eyes MSCE Glory, Offers K10 Million Prize for Six-Point Stars

Maranatha Private Schools says it is setting its sights on producing some of Malawi’s best-performing students in this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, buoyed by a track record of academic excellence and a bold K10 million incentive for exceptional achievers.

Speaking during the 2026 Form 4 graduation ceremony in Blantyre, Managing Director Ernest Kaonga expressed confidence that the institution’s candidates are well-positioned to deliver outstanding results. He attributed the school’s consistent success to rigorous academic standards, disciplined learning environments, broad student exposure, and a strong emphasis on moral values.

Kaonga said Maranatha’s mission goes beyond producing high grades, stressing that the school is committed to nurturing responsible, ethical, and productive citizens who can make meaningful contributions to the country’s development.

“We are not just preparing students to pass examinations. We are preparing young people to excel in life, lead with integrity, and compete at the highest levels,” he said.

Outgoing Head Boy Hope Banda echoed the optimism, saying the graduation ceremony had energized the candidates ahead of the national examinations. He revealed that students are stepping up preparations through intensive revision sessions, practising past examination papers, and engaging in group discussions aimed at sharpening their performance.

The school has also raised the stakes by pledging a K10 million cash reward to any student from its campuses who attains the coveted six-point aggregate in the 2026 MSCE examinations—a move designed to inspire excellence and reward exceptional achievement.

The announcement comes on the back of another milestone for the institution, with this year’s university selection results showing that hundreds of former Maranatha students secured places in Malawi’s public universities, reinforcing the school’s reputation as one of the country’s leading academic institutions.

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