Masters confirm signing of Muyaba and Mkwate

Malawian Premiership side Masters Security FC have announced the signing of two new players, Khuda Muyaba and Mike Mkwate, as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

The club confirmed the additions in a statement, though further details on the contract terms have not yet been disclosed.

The signings come at a point in the season when clubs across Malawi’s top flight are looking to bolster their squads ahead of a run of fixtures that will shape both the title race and the battle to avoid relegation.

Mid-season reinforcements of this kind are common in the FDH Premiership, with clubs often moving to add depth and competition for places as the campaign enters its more demanding second half.

Neither Muyaba nor Mkwate has featured prominently in recent top-flight coverage.

Masters FC, based in Lilongwe, have been a fixture of Malawi’s domestic football scene for several years, and the club’s technical team will be hoping the new arrivals can add competition for places as they push for results in the coming weeks.

No further details have been provided by the club regarding when the pair are expected to be registered for competitive action, or whether they will be available for selection in the club’s next fixture.

Masters FC’s coaching staff have not yet commented publicly on the specific qualities the new signings are expected to bring to the squad, and it remains to be seen how quickly Muyaba and Mkwate will be integrated into the first-team set-up.

Fans of the club will be watching closely to see how soon the pair make their competitive debuts, and what impact, if any, they have on Masters FC’s form as the season progresses.

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