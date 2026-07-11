Masters FC deny deal for Khuda as transfer speculation swirls

FDH Premiership side Masters FC say they are yet to agree terms with striker Khuda Muyaba, despite growing speculation linking the forward with a move to the Lilongwe-based club.

The former Flames striker fuelled talk of a switch on Thursday when he posted on his Facebook page suggesting he was on his way to join Masters.

But club chief executive officer Kevin Moyo moved to play down the reports.

“He is in Lilongwe, but we are waiting for formalities. Until that is done, we cannot confirm the deal,” Moyo said.

Muyaba last featured competitively last season for ambitious Zimbabwean side Scotland FC, where he scored once before being released at the end of the campaign.

Speculation over a Masters move first surfaced a fortnight ago, when the striker posted a photograph of Masters coach Peter Mponda on Facebook with the caption: “See you boss, tigwire ntchito.”

The 32-year-old forward won the domestic top-flight golden boot in 2019 with 21 goals, a haul that earned him a move to South African second-tier side Polokwane City.

He went on to join Syrian club Tishreen in 2023, before a short stint with South African top-flight side Richards Bay.

In 2024, Muyaba had a spell with Jordanian club Malan, before returning to South Africa’s second tier with Venda FC, from where he later joined Scotland FC.

Masters FC have yet to confirm whether the striker’s proposed move will be finalised.

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