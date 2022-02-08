Matola calls for corporate social responsibility through sports

The newly appointed Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, has urged companies in the country to promote sports as a corporate social responsibility while promoting their brands and fighting mental health issues.

Matola was speaking when he visited Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM), a company that supplies electricity in the country to interact with officials on their operations.

He recalled that in the 80s ESCOM had a football and netball club and asked management to bring back that glory.

“When we look back in the 80s, ESCOM was participating in many activities. I have asked management to look into that aspect of bringing back netball and football because today there are many mental health issues taking place in our home and even at work. But to release that pressure of mental health issues, we need to socialise and bring back some of the activities that were there in old days so that ESCOM can raise its flag in terms of social activities. Let the clubs be reinstated,” remarked Matola.

Reacting to the minister’s remarks, Acting Chief Executive Officer for ESCOM, Clement Kanyama, said he will take the matter to the company’s board of directors.

“We are a state-owned company. The honourable minister has actually explained better why it is important for corporate entities to support sporting activities. ESCOM is committed to supporting and sponsoring sporting activities in the country. ESCOM will take up this matter and engage our board of directors to find how we can support government and implement government’s decision in this area,” said Kanyama.

ESCOM United Football Club was founded in 1992 and managed to win three super league titles in 2007, 2008 and 2010 before disbanding in 2012. Players like Noel Amfumu Mkandawire, Maupo Msosoya and legend Leo Mpulula once played for the club.

On the other hand, ESCOM Netball Club which later changed to Diamonds, managed to produce the first professional netball player in the name of Mwawi Kumwenda who plies her trade in Australia.

Reports indicate that in 2021, sports contributed US$ 700 billion to the global economy and sports annually contribute £ 39 billion to the UK economy and $ 70.1 billion to the USA economy.

In Kenya, besides athletes’ earnings, sport is a catalyst for key sectors such as tourism and business. In other words, sports value chain is huge.

Therefore, sport is referred to as smart business.

