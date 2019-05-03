Matola gets Fifa role: FA Malawi CEO Appointed World Cup marketing chief for U-20

Football Association of Malawi ( FAM) Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola has been appointed as the Marketing Venue Manager for the FIFA Under -20 World Cup to be held in Poland from 23 May to 15 June 2019.

Matola emerged the successful candidate among the 10 applicants from the African and Caribbean Region in a vacancy released by FIFA in January, 2019.

He has been assigned to implement FIFA Commercial Affiliates contractual rights and act as a point of contact for the Local Organising Committee and FIFA.

Matola will be responsible for ticket sakes and hospitality at match venues during the tournament.

This is the first time that a Malawian is assigned for administrative duties at a FIFA World Cup.

Reacting to his appointment, Matola said he is very delighted that his application was successful and honored God for the achievement.

“This is a very humbling experience. I thank God Almighty that my application and motivation letters pleased FIFA and I proceeded to the skype interview where I was also successful”, said Matola.

Matola said his appointment is an indication that the world is recognizing the efforts that Malawi through FAM is doing adding that it is it big boost to the image of the association and the country.

“This is a proof that the continuous efforts we are executing to market and improve the game at local level albeit out shortfalls are being noticed at international level.

“This is a great motivation for us to do more. I believe that being trusted to add value to football at such a global level is not a mean achievement and I will make sure that I apply high level experiences that I will gain there to our local football and in this way, our football will no longer be the same”, he said.

Among other duties, Matola will be responsible for implementing on-site operations; ensuring that FIFA Commercial Affiliates contractual rights are considered and delivered to a high quality standard; implementing and reviewing logistical and operational elements of commercial rights; organising the markets office, both in the stadium and in FIFA Hotel; producing accurate and detailed venue reports and debrief reports and showing and being the main contact for the FIFA General Coordinator for all marketing related matters and other FIFA venues staff in general.

Matola leaves the country on 14th May and he is expected to coordinate the kick off meeting in the city of Lodz, Poland, on 17th MAY 2019.

In June, elite referee Bernadette Kwimbita will be officiating at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World cup in France.

