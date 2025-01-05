Maxwell Ng’ambi: Shaping Malawi’s Brand and National Narrative

Maxwell Mulotwa Ng’ambi, a prominent media professional, chartered marketer, and political communication strategist, continues to make a significant impact on Malawi’s national branding. As the Chief Director of Brand and Marketing for President Lazarus Chakwera, Ng’ambi is responsible for shaping the country’s image and strategic communications on the global stage.

Born on September 25, 1983, in Chitipa, Malawi, Maxwell Ng’ambi was raised in a family that valued education and entrepreneurship. His father, Kitson Ng’ambi, was an accountant, while his mother, Alice Ng’ambi, was a successful businesswoman. These influences helped foster his academic potential, leading him to excel throughout his education in Malawi and Zambia.

Ng’ambi completed his early schooling at Ndola Primary School, Masala Secondary School, and Chililabombwe High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Linguistics and Communications from Mzuzu University at the age of 21.

His passion for further education took him to the United Kingdom, where he earned a Master of Science in Strategic Marketing from the University of Salford in Manchester. His qualifications also include diplomas in Social Media Marketing and Public Relations and Advertising, as well as certificates from institutions such as Stellenbosch University, Wits University, and Rhodes University.

Ng’ambi’s career began in journalism, where he quickly made his mark as the youngest Bureau Chief in the history of Malawi’s Times Group. He later gained prominence as a celebrated columnist at Nation Publications Limited (NPL), uncovering critical investigative stories, including a forex syndicate linked to casinos in Lilongwe. His fearless journalism, which often challenged corruption, earned him 15 media awards and earned him the reputation of a journalist unafraid to speak truth to power.

Following his success in media, Ng’ambi transitioned to the corporate world of marketing. He held significant positions at several top companies, including Standard Bank Group, SABMiller (now AB InBev), and Pangani Group. As Group Marketing Officer at MTN Group, Ng’ambi expanded his influence further, working in Zambia and across Africa. His branding expertise continued to shine as Director of Brand and Communications at Airtel Zambia, where his innovative campaigns earned him the prestigious 2022 Best Marketer Award.

Ng’ambi’s marketing accomplishments include winning 38 awards throughout his career, a testament to his exceptional skill in brand strategy and communications.

Recognizing his marketing expertise, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Ng’ambi as Chief Advisor on Brand Strategy before promoting him to Chief Director of Brand and Marketing. In this influential role, Ng’ambi plays a key part in leading Malawi’s national communication strategy, ensuring the country’s image is shaped in alignment with its aspirations on the world stage.

Ng’ambi’s commitment to transparency and accountability is a cornerstone of his career. His journalistic efforts to expose corruption led to legal battles, including criminal libel charges in 2005 and an arrest in 2008. Despite facing personal risks, he stood firm in his dedication to press freedom and the truth.

With over 23 years of experience, Ng’ambi’s legacy is one of resilience and innovation. Today, he remains a powerful figure in Malawi’s communications landscape, continuing to inspire and shape the country’s national narrative under President Chakwera’s leadership.

Maxwell Ng’ambi’s journey exemplifies the remarkable intersection of investigative journalism and strategic marketing, making him one of Malawi’s most influential leaders in shaping the national discourse.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!