Mayor Jomo orders Limbe Market traders to clear unauthorised structures or face demolition

Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has issued a firm warning to traders at Limbe Market that unauthorised structures must be removed by 8 July or face demolition by the council, as the city moves forward with plans to redevelop the market.

The mayor convened a meeting with Vice Mayor Gerald Lipikwe, MP Themba Mkandawire and market chairpersons to discuss the redevelopment plans, which will see traders temporarily relocated to the Temple area during construction.

“All structures built in unauthorised areas must be removed by the 8th of this month,” Osman said. “If not removed by that date, the council will remove them.”

The mayor said an alternative area has been designated for traders affected by the relocation, with potato sellers given priority for placement in the new space.

The redevelopment of Limbe Market is part of broader efforts by Blantyre City Council to modernise the city’s trading infrastructure.

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