MBC dates industry captains on MBC 2 on the go

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) management on Thursday night interacted with the corporate world and its partners so that they can fully utilise MBC 2 On The Go by advertising their products and services.

The interaction took place at Mt Soche Hotel in Blantyre, where different Directors from FDH Bank, Maranatha Academy were in attendance.

Speaking during a cocktail, the Director General of MBC, George Kasakula, assured the gathering to advertise on MBC TV 2 which has no interruptions.

Kasakula added that MBC TV 2 comes with different packages including sports to entertain the viewers.

He said MBC 2 will address the gap which arose whenever there was a clash of events, especially sports and ‘serious stuff’.

“People will no longer complain of missing a football match since we will have MBC 2 to address this problem,” he said.

He said the channel will have light content, especially sports and entertainment.

Kasakula also pleaded with the corporate partners, saying the money the institution gets from government is not enough to run the two televisions and radio stations it has there by urged them to always remember support them with adverts.

One of MBC’s advertisers, Enerst Kaonga, who is the Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools, who spoke on behalf of other advertisers welcomes the development saying he had issues with the previous arrangement as his institution’s infomercials kept on being shifted because of the special functions.

“We must commend MBC for this timely gesture because it means us as advertisers having enough platform for our adverts,” he said.