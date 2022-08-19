MBC dates industry captains on MBC 2 on the go

August 19, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) management on Thursday night  interacted with  the corporate world and its partners so that they can fully utilise MBC 2 On The Go by advertising their products and services.
The interaction took place at Mt Soche Hotel in Blantyre, where different Directors from FDH Bank, Maranatha Academy were in attendance.
Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga interacting with MBC Director General, George Kasakula during MBC TV2 Cocktail-Photo Arkangel Tembo, Mana
Speaking during a cocktail, the Director General of MBC, George Kasakula, assured the gathering to advertise on MBC TV 2 which has no interruptions.
Kasakula added that MBC TV 2 comes with different packages including sports to entertain the viewers.
He said   MBC 2 will address the gap which arose whenever there was a clash of events, especially sports and ‘serious stuff’.
“People will no longer complain of missing a football match since we will have MBC 2 to address this problem,” he said.
He said the channel will have light content, especially sports and entertainment.
Kasakula also pleaded with the  corporate partners, saying the money the institution gets from government is not enough to run the two televisions and radio stations it has there by urged them to always remember support them with adverts.
One of MBC’s advertisers, Enerst Kaonga, who is the Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools, who spoke on behalf of other advertisers welcomes the development saying he had issues with the previous arrangement as his institution’s infomercials kept on being shifted because of the special functions.
“We must commend MBC for this timely gesture because it means us as advertisers having enough platform for our adverts,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CSOs condemn Mzuzu City Council for issuing notice on mayor’s arrest

Civil society organizations (CSOs) have condemned Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive Officer, Gomezgani Nyasulu, for issuing a notice deemed sympathetic...

Close