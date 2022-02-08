MBC donates to flood victims

Members of staff at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on Monday donated assorted items to flood victims in Chikwawa district.

Cyclone Ana hit the area rendering people homeless and in dire need of food as well as clothes.

According to Director General of MBC, George Kasakula, one member of staff went down to visit relatives when he noted the disastrous state of the area. When he reported the same to fellow members of staff, management came in to mobilise resources from its staff and other well wishers in order to assist the victims.

“As people we brought together clothes and other items to support our brothers and sisters here. But other companies like Azam, Sungold and Salima Sugar came in with soap, salt and sugar,” explained Kasakula.

Kasakula added that MBC has set aside 8 million Kwacha which will be used in coming up with messages encouraging people to assist others that have been hit with floods. This will be done in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

Group Village Headman Chikutileni hailed MBC for the initiative.

“Your coming will make this camp recognised. We request if government can consider providing us with tents and plastics because it will still be raining up to March,” he said.

