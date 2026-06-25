Mbilizi hands over 15 tractors in push to modernise Malawi’s agriculture

Malawi’s agricultureMalawi has taken another step toward its long‑promised shift from subsistence farming to a modern, commercial agricultural economy, with Agriculture Minister Roza Fatch Mbilizi handing over 15 tractors and full sets of implements to farmer cooperatives across the country.

The equipment — including harrows, ridgers, ploughs and trailers — was procured with World Bank funding through the Malawi Food Systems Resilience Programme (MFSRP), a flagship initiative tied directly to Malawi Vision 2063.

The national blueprint’s first pillar calls for higher productivity and commercialisation, a transition successive governments have pledged but struggled to deliver at scale.

Mbilizi said the investment forms part of the “building blocks” required to create the kind of agricultural sector capable of generating jobs, earning foreign exchange and lifting rural households out of poverty.

Mechanisation, she argued, is essential if Malawi is to expand cultivated land, cut production costs and make farmer organisations competitive in regional markets.She urged the cooperatives receiving the tractors to prioritise responsible use and routine maintenance, warning that the long‑term value of the investment depends on how the equipment is managed.

The minister also thanked the World Bank, development partners and the MFSRP implementation team, but reserved particular praise for the farmer organisations themselves, saying their resilience and commitment were the reason the programme exists.

The handover comes at a time when Malawi faces mounting pressure to boost domestic food production, reduce import dependence and build resilience against climate‑driven shocks — ambitions that hinge on whether mechanisation efforts like this one can be sustained and scaled.

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