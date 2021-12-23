Mbulu’s Baroka FC frustrate compatriot Maduka’s AM Royal

Malawian striker Richard Mbulu’s side Baroka FC frustrated his compatriot John Maduka’s team AM Royal after scoring a late goal to deny their opponents a second spot in the South Africa Premiership.

On the other hand, Baroka took matters in their own hand to move off the foot of the 16-team table in their desperate push to escape relegation.

South Africa’s Kickoff.com singled out the Malawi as outstanding in the match.

Reads the report in part: “Four alterations from Baroka showed in Elvis Chipezeze, Bonginkosi Makume. Dan Ndhlovu and Nhlanhla Mgaga, while AM named Jeffrey Dlamini and Menzi Masuku as their changes.

Kgoloko Thobejane’s men made a positive start in the opening exchanges and threatened the lead from a free-kick by Sekele Sithole, but he couldn’t find target as Hugo Nyame saved.

Royal AM remained quiet for much of the first half, which allowed Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele to dictate matters through Mgaga from the middle of the park and forward Richard Mbulu.

Thobejane’s men continued to enjoy the better openings inside halftime, as Mgaga drilled a shot from outside the area over the bar following clever play in midfield.

The second half continued to see little clear-cut chances, but Baroka still enjoyed the better part of the openings albeit small as the second stanza began to settle down.

Both sides felt the need to change this approach in the middle of the second period and did so from the bench in the introduction of Ayabulela Maxwele for AM and Evidence Makgopa for Bakgaga.

The host though got rewarded for their commanding display through the encounter when Sithole struck the winner with six minutes to go.

Royal AM, who bought the DStv Premiership status of Bloemfontein, are stuck on seventh position with 26 points from 17 games while Baroka FC are second from bottom with 17 points from three wins, four draws and 10 losses.

