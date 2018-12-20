Mchinji boy back after a successful urinary operation in India ﻿



A 14 year old boy who suffered a broken urinary tract after falling from a tree four years ago returned home Tuesday after undergoing a successful operation in India.

Collins (r) and his father on arrival back from India

The fate of the boy, Collings Banda from Nyamawende Village in Traditional Authority Zulu came to limelight after press reports on the boy’s predicament.

Soon after the story was published, government through Ministry of Health and Mchinji District Council made arrangements and provided the resources for the boy accompanied by his father to undergo a specialized operation in India.

Collings suffered a broken urinary tract after he fell from a tree four years ago and was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) from Mchinji Hospital for further help, where they inserted a catheter to help remove fluid from his bladder.

The boy’s father, Wilfred Banda said the boy’s health deteriorated each passing day as the catheter usually blocked hence making the boy live in pain.

“Life for us was hell for the past four years, we have been in and out of hospital, one time we stayed in hospital for seven months, I sold all the property that I had including livestock to fund my prolonged stay in the hospital,” he said.

Wilfred Banda said on arrival at Kamuzu International airport that his son had a successful operation on November 16 in India.

“I would like to commend government for funding us to go to India more especially the Ministry of Health principal secretary, Dan Namarika who personally investigated why we delayed going to India and facilitated our trip, and the Mchinji District council who provided funds for the processing of passports and transport from our village to Lilongwe until we travelled to India,” he explained.

Mchinji District Commissioner, Rosemary Nawasha said she is relieved that the boy is in good health

.Ministry of Health spokesperson, Joshua Malango disclosed recently that the country has 256 cases awaiting evacuation to foreign hospitals for specialized treatment for various ailments.

