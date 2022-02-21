MCP backs Harry Mkandawire on Chakwera’s endorsement for 2025 presidential elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has backed Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire’s endorsement of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the 2025 presidential elections.

Mkandawire, who is Deputy Minister of Defence, declared the Tonse Alliance lead partner – MCP – has resolved to field Chakwera as its presidential candidate in the next general elections.

He made the remarks on Sunday at MCP regional headquarters in Mzuzu.

“I want to confirm to you that Chakwera will be our torchbearer in the coming 2025 elections. This is the truth. No one will lead us,” said Mkandawire.

MCP Regional Governor for the North, Joseph Chavula, confirmed the development, saying this is also in line with Tonse Alliance agreement.

Chavula claimed that even Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is aware of the arrangement.

He said at the party’s recent meeting, which MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) held at its headquarters in Lilongwe, members resolved to let Chakwera lead it again in 2025 tripartite elections in line with the country’s constitution, which give him two terms.

“You know that our party’s Constitution gave Chakwera two terms and that will expire by the end of this term. However, NEC agreed to give him a chance in line with the country’s Constitution. Don’t worry about the alliance, the agreement says the same,” said Chavula.

Both MCP publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali and Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka dodged affirming Mkandawire’s sentiments by saying there is nothing wrong with what he said.

When asked if the party allows anyone to speak on its behalf, Mkaka said, “Not everyone can speak for the party but the deputy president can. Again individuals are allowed to express their opinions freely and in their personal capacities.”

But Mkaka refused to confirm what Chavula said that what Mkandawire said was part of the agreement the nine parties that constitute Tonse Alliance made.

“While I cherish the sentiments, I would avoid connecting the sentiments to the alliance agreement, which the Regional Governor has not seen,” he said.

In reaction, UTM publicity secretary Frank Mwenefumbo said his party will abide by and respect the Tonse alliance agreement.

Mwenefumbo said it will be an insult to Malawians to start talking of 2025 elections while the alliance still have a lot to deliver.

He further told Nyasa Times that the country is still mourning lives of Malawians who have died and lost their homes in the country due to floods and it will be insane to talk about 2025 elections.

Many political commentators and Malawians in the social media believe that Mkandawire’s sentiment may trigger disagreement in the alliance.

