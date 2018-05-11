MCP elective convention on Saturday in Lilongwe

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is in rush preparations for party convention as some delagates say the party indaba is set to take place on Saturday.

MCP regional chairperson for the south Peter Simbi said he has received communication from party headquarters to prepare the delegates from the south to Lilongwe.

“I have been told that the convention is on this Saturday,” he said.

The Southern Region chairman said he was organising up to 104 delegates for the indaba.

Simbi’s story has been collaborated by the party chairman for the lakeshore, a Mr Chidzanja.

Reinstated secretary general Gustave Kaliwo said he had spoken with party president Lazarus Chakwera to hold the much awaited convention.

The MCP convention organising team met Thursday to tie loose ends on the preparations of the convention after the Malawi Supreme Court had set aside an injunction embattled Kaliwo and others obtained, effectively giving the party a leeway to hold an elective convention.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and the party’s national executive committee (NEC) obtained the order in Lilongwe on Thursday as earlier reported by Nyasa Times.

“It is hereby ordered that the interlocutors injunction granted herein by honourable Justice [Mike] Tembo in the court below the appellants , dated 8th May 2018 be and is hereby stayed pending the hearing of inter parties application for the stay hereby set down for hearing on 17th May 2018 at 14:00 hours before Hon. Justicd [Frank]KpandaSC, sitting in Lilongwe,”reads the order dated May 10 2018.

MCP deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the May 17 hearing would be an academic exercise , saying the party was free to cold convention before May 17 and elect new office bearers.

This follows MCP emergency NEC resolution to reinstate him, first deputy president Richard Msowoya, first deputy secretary general James Chatonda and director of international relations Tony Kandiero who were suspended from their respective positions. The meeting also reinstated the expelled publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

Meanwhile, in Lilongwe delegates have started arriving for the convention

