MCP deploys top brass to Karonga central by-election campaign

September 19, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is leading the governing Tonse Alliance government,  is leaving  no stone unturned in the Karonga central by-election race in order to retain the seat, as it has deployed its National Executive Committee (NEC), Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) to campaign.

Kazombo to campaign for MCP candidate in Karonga central

In a weekend program that Nyasa Times has seen, MCP NEC and ministers will hold series of rallies over the weekend in the constituency.

Among them include; Speaker of Parliament Catherine Hara, first deputy of speaker Dalitso Kazombo, minister Timothy Mtambo, deputy minister Halima Daudi, minister Lobin Lowe, minister Chimwendo Banda, MP Mike Bango, MP Jacob Hara, MP Bennex Mwamulima, MP Uchizi Mkandawire, Peter Dimba, Winstone Kaimapanjira, Gerald Kapiseni Phiri, Chidumba Mkandawire, Abel Kayembe and Chambulanyina Jere.

The group according to the program will hold rallies in seven areas namely namely; Mwenilondo, Katili, Luasho, Tumbi, Ngosi, Chibondo and Chazale

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali while confirming the development described it as normal.

He downplayed assertions that the party is afraid of Frank Mwenifumbo who will represent UTM Part of  vice-president Dr. Saulos Chilima. UTM and MCP are main partners in Tonse alliance.

Meanwhile, political commentators have described the development as a threat to the taxpayers and Tonse alliance relationship.

In his reaction, Mwenifumbo said he is well prepared in the race and that he will carry the day.

Tuvitwana.
Tuvitwana.
2 hours ago

I doubt if MCP can win there!

Mtopwa 1
Mtopwa 1
2 hours ago

Kusowa zochita

