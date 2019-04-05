MCP diaspora fundraising  ‘Kwacha Gala’ set for Manchester this Saturday

As political parties continue to mobilise resources to strengthen their financial position during the campaign ahead of the watershed May 21 Tripartite Election, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Diaspora Wing UK chapter is holding a mega dinner dance dubbed “Kwacha Gala” in the city of Manchester this Saturday.

Spokesperson of the group Chalo Mvula told Nyasa Times that they have decided to collectively raise funds to help the party in Malawi.

“Malawi Congress Party hasn’t stolen money from the government to fund its campaign- it is relying on well-wishers and those passionate about seeing real change come to Malawi. This is the reason why collectively we will raise funds to help the party especially within this campaign period,” said Mvula

The event is scheduled to take place at Sol House, 117 Fairfield Street, M12 6EL on Saturday April 6 2019 from 6pm to 1am.

A number of activities have been lined up for the night including stand-up comedy, singers, dancers and a three-course meal to complement the night.

Music on the night will be provided by DJ Forbes. It is also expected that top officials of the party from Malawi will grace the event. The dress code will be colour choice of black, red or green.

“We have activities to entertain everybody , it will be a top night. Tickets are going at £30 if bought in advance and £40 on the door. Those interested are encouraged to secure their tickets by contacting us on our MCP diaspora social media handles or contacting the hotlines 07969216335 and 07450142113,” added Mvula

MCP Diaspora Wing has grown its prominence over the years as the diaspora chapter of the party.

The growing number of Malawians living in diaspora has made it possible for them to actively take part in the politics of Malawi while living abroad.

MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia has commended Malawians in diaspora for their efforts in helping bring change to Malawi, a country that is suffering from extreme levels of poverty, corruption and nepotism.

