MCP North Malawi district leaders support Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district chairpersons in the northern region on Monday addressed a news conference where they registered their support to party President Lazarus Chakwera, saying they will still vote for MCP and Chakwera even if he does not choose a running mate from the region.
The chairpersons called the news conference in Mzuzu to react to the reported suspension if first Vice-president Richard Msowoya, who is also Speaker of parliament.
MCP national executive committee (NEC) meeting at party National Headquarters in Lilongwe on Sunday, called by party president Chakwera, resolved to suspend Msowoya and secretary general (SG) Gustave Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the main opposition party.
Kaliwo and Msowoya—who is also Speaker of the National Assembly— alongside second vice-president Macdonald Lombola, deputy SG James Kaunda and replaced treasurer general Tony Kandiero were signatories of letter accusing Chakwera of flouting the constitution. Out of the five signatories, only Lombola attended Sunday’s meeting.
MCP district chairperson for Karonga, James Nkhoma, said the North will rally behind Chakwera.
“From Karonga [where Msowoya comes from] we can assure Chakwera of our support,” he said.
Mzuzu district chairperson for MCP, Joseph Chavula, said people in the north vote on merit and that Chakwera has the potential to govern.
“We want to make this clear. People from the Northern Region will votye for Chalwera with or without a running mate from the region. We are not voting on condition that we should first be given positions but because we are in total support of the policies of the party led by Chakwera,” said Chavura.
MCP district chairperson for Nkhata Bay, Manase Chiumia said: “Without fear of contradiction, we want Chakwera as MCP’s torch bearer in 2019.”
The country’s oldest political party is expected to hold an elective conference on April 4 in Mzuzu.
Other MCP district chairperson who attended the news conference included Owen Gondwe from Mzimba, Brighton Chiumia from Rumphi and Jonathan Lukali from Chitipa.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
20 Comments on "MCP North Malawi district leaders support Chakwera"
Hi Malawians, Musanamizanepo apa Vote ili mu mtima. Those so called chairperson wont be available to see what someone is voting. Tulo amalawi
This is what I expected from people in Nyikaland. Always focussed on real issues amd not greed. Well done, phambeli with MCP and tsogolo labwino.
That’s my North. Ndiyozindikira. Malawi knows you as the most brilliant of Malawi
Afro-Meter analysis is very interesting and typical portrayal of rigging practices. The MCP is going to win 102% and the DPP 147% giving a total of 249%?? Where is the 149% extra, going to come from? No matter what happens the total number of votes must equal to 100%. MCP and Malawians; please watch out. DPP already has extra votes hidden somewhere.
Notherners please. Learn to be united and support one another. A fact remains Chakwera’s strong hold is central region, Peters is southern region, Atupele’s is Eastern region, Mia shire Valley. North has its own sons the likes of Kamlepo, Msowoya, Mwenifumbo etc. Why cant you also rally behind your brothers and have a bloc regardless of whether you win or loose an election? Northerners should change their mind set of hatred towards each other. Sadly i am from the north too. These Chairmen are useless in my view. They are short sighted
These so called leaders have not consulted us, the voters. There is no way we, the northerners, can vote for Chakwera after he has shamed, used and dumped our fellow northerner.
PATRICK PHIRI !
SHAME ON YOU ! I DO NOT DOUBT THAT YOU ARE ONE OF THE LHOMWES AND NSO KUTI ZAKUPWETEKA KWAMBIRI.
DON’T THINK THAT EVERY ONE FROM THE NORTH IS SUPPORTING WHAT THIS GUY CALLED MSOWOYA US DOING , ACTUALLY HE IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE PEOPLE FROM THE NORTH . FOR UR INFORMATION HE IS NOT GOING BACK TO PARLIAMENT NEXT YEAR, TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT !
Santana, you have mamina head with blind loyalty. DPP supports itself with my tax which it gets fraudently while Mia has businesses whose proceeds are used to support Chakwera, who is a thief?
No wonder you are a bunch of confused clergy.
This is why l like people from the north, intelligent and mature sizinazi iyayi, kumangodziwa kuswana ngati makoswe kuti aziwina zisankho koma umphawi uli tho, kumachita komwera ngondolosi zisankho zomwezi……kkkkkkk
KKKKKKKKKKKKK MBONGA MATOGA, SUNATICHEZE BWINO ANZAKO …