MCP North Malawi district leaders support Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district chairpersons in the northern region on Monday addressed a news conference where they registered their support to party President Lazarus Chakwera, saying they will still vote for MCP and Chakwera even if he does not choose a running mate from the region.

The chairpersons called the news conference in Mzuzu to react to the reported suspension if first Vice-president Richard Msowoya, who is also Speaker of parliament.

MCP national executive committee (NEC) meeting at party National Headquarters in Lilongwe on Sunday, called by party president Chakwera, resolved to suspend Msowoya and secretary general (SG) Gustave Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the main opposition party.

Kaliwo and Msowoya—who is also Speaker of the National Assembly— alongside second vice-president Macdonald Lombola, deputy SG James Kaunda and replaced treasurer general Tony Kandiero were signatories of letter accusing Chakwera of flouting the constitution. Out of the five signatories, only Lombola attended Sunday’s meeting.

MCP district chairperson for Karonga, James Nkhoma, said the North will rally behind Chakwera.

“From Karonga [where Msowoya comes from] we can assure Chakwera of our support,” he said.

Mzuzu district chairperson for MCP, Joseph Chavula, said people in the north vote on merit and that Chakwera has the potential to govern.

“We want to make this clear. People from the Northern Region will votye for Chalwera with or without a running mate from the region. We are not voting on condition that we should first be given positions but because we are in total support of the policies of the party led by Chakwera,” said Chavura.

MCP district chairperson for Nkhata Bay, Manase Chiumia said: “Without fear of contradiction, we want Chakwera as MCP’s torch bearer in 2019.”

The country’s oldest political party is expected to hold an elective conference on April 4 in Mzuzu.

Other MCP district chairperson who attended the news conference included Owen Gondwe from Mzimba, Brighton Chiumia from Rumphi and Jonathan Lukali from Chitipa.

