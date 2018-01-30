MCP North Malawi district leaders support Chakwera

January 30, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 20 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district chairpersons in the northern region on Monday addressed a news conference where they registered their support to party President Lazarus Chakwera, saying they will still vote for MCP and Chakwera even if he does not choose a running mate from the region.

The MCP district leaders during the meeting in Mzuzu where they pledged their support for Chakwera

The chairpersons called the news conference in Mzuzu to react to the reported suspension if first Vice-president Richard Msowoya, who is also Speaker of parliament.

MCP national executive committee (NEC) meeting at party National Headquarters in Lilongwe on Sunday, called by party president Chakwera, resolved to suspend Msowoya and secretary general (SG) Gustave Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the main opposition party.

Kaliwo and Msowoya—who is also Speaker of the National Assembly— alongside second vice-president Macdonald Lombola, deputy SG James Kaunda and replaced treasurer general Tony Kandiero were signatories of letter accusing Chakwera of flouting the constitution. Out of the five signatories, only Lombola attended Sunday’s meeting.

MCP district chairperson for Karonga, James Nkhoma, said the North will rally  behind Chakwera.

“From Karonga [where Msowoya comes from] we can assure Chakwera of our support,” he said.

Mzuzu district chairperson for MCP, Joseph Chavula, said people in the north vote on merit and that Chakwera has the potential to govern.

“We want to make this clear. People from the Northern Region will votye for Chalwera with or without a running mate from the region. We are not voting on condition that we should  first be given positions but because we are in total support of the policies of the party led by Chakwera,” said Chavura.

MCP district chairperson for  Nkhata Bay, Manase Chiumia said: “Without fear of contradiction, we want Chakwera as MCP’s torch bearer in 2019.”

The country’s oldest political party is expected to hold an elective conference on April 4 in Mzuzu.

Other MCP district chairperson who attended the news conference included  Owen Gondwe from Mzimba, Brighton Chiumia from Rumphi  and Jonathan Lukali from Chitipa.

getrude
Guest
getrude

Hi Malawians, Musanamizanepo apa Vote ili mu mtima. Those so called chairperson wont be available to see what someone is voting. Tulo amalawi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 8 minutes ago
Ovolosi Bvalani
Guest
Ovolosi Bvalani
At some point in time I said, the problem that is there in MCP is not that Msowoya doesn’t want Mia. We all know what Msowoya has been saying about the problems in MCP. Msowoya has been putting it straight to Dr. Chakwera, that Chakwera is flouting the MCP constitutional procedures by sidelining the leaders chosen by the convention and choosing to work with his (Chakwera) improvised leaders. I remember, MCP recently had a very fruitful meeting where they agreed among many things to use the legitimate leaders that were chosen by the convention. Therefore the issue is not that… Read more »
Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 22 minutes ago
Jembe
Guest
Jembe

This is what I expected from people in Nyikaland. Always focussed on real issues amd not greed. Well done, phambeli with MCP and tsogolo labwino.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 51 minutes ago
Kalulu Munyenyembe
Guest
Kalulu Munyenyembe

That’s my North. Ndiyozindikira. Malawi knows you as the most brilliant of Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 42 minutes ago
Mika Kumbire
Guest
Mika Kumbire

Afro-Meter analysis is very interesting and typical portrayal of rigging practices. The MCP is going to win 102% and the DPP 147% giving a total of 249%?? Where is the 149% extra, going to come from? No matter what happens the total number of votes must equal to 100%. MCP and Malawians; please watch out. DPP already has extra votes hidden somewhere.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 4 minutes ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Notherners please. Learn to be united and support one another. A fact remains Chakwera’s strong hold is central region, Peters is southern region, Atupele’s is Eastern region, Mia shire Valley. North has its own sons the likes of Kamlepo, Msowoya, Mwenifumbo etc. Why cant you also rally behind your brothers and have a bloc regardless of whether you win or loose an election? Northerners should change their mind set of hatred towards each other. Sadly i am from the north too. These Chairmen are useless in my view. They are short sighted

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 16 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

These so called leaders have not consulted us, the voters. There is no way we, the northerners, can vote for Chakwera after he has shamed, used and dumped our fellow northerner.

Vote Up-12Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 54 minutes ago
Masuzgyo
Guest
Masuzgyo

PATRICK PHIRI !
SHAME ON YOU ! I DO NOT DOUBT THAT YOU ARE ONE OF THE LHOMWES AND NSO KUTI ZAKUPWETEKA KWAMBIRI.
DON’T THINK THAT EVERY ONE FROM THE NORTH IS SUPPORTING WHAT THIS GUY CALLED MSOWOYA US DOING , ACTUALLY HE IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE PEOPLE FROM THE NORTH . FOR UR INFORMATION HE IS NOT GOING BACK TO PARLIAMENT NEXT YEAR, TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT !

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 4 minutes ago
Bunch of Confused Clergy
Guest
Bunch of Confused Clergy

Santana, you have mamina head with blind loyalty. DPP supports itself with my tax which it gets fraudently while Mia has businesses whose proceeds are used to support Chakwera, who is a thief?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 17 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

No wonder you are a bunch of confused clergy.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 5 minutes ago
Afro- meter
Guest
Afro- meter
North inatha mpaka kunena kuti ngakhale osapatsidwa u running mate palibe vuto! MCP yazindikira mochedwa kuti you can not win general elections without the blessed south. Any where in the world leaders come from south but its by default to have a leader from centre but no leader from the north. If people have statistics they should give me of leaders coming from the North. MCP will get 30% from the north, 10% from the South due to coming of Mia and 62% from the centre. DPP will get 47% from the North, 27% from the Centre and 75% from… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 50 minutes ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

This is why l like people from the north, intelligent and mature sizinazi iyayi, kumangodziwa kuswana ngati makoswe kuti aziwina zisankho koma umphawi uli tho, kumachita komwera ngondolosi zisankho zomwezi……kkkkkkk

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 59 minutes ago
Mfumu yopanda madyela
Guest
Mfumu yopanda madyela

KKKKKKKKKKKKK MBONGA MATOGA, SUNATICHEZE BWINO ANZAKO …

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 39 minutes ago

