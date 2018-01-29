MCP resolve to hold convention in April and set Malawi’s future course

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national executive committee (NEC) has resolved To home elective convention first week of April in Mzuzu amd thrash out new policies with a new leadership core.

MCP deputy publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma confirmed the convention is one of the resolutions NEC agreed at its Sunday NEC meeting at MCP National Headquarters in Lilongwe, called by party president Lazarus Chakwera.

All positions will be up for grabs including the election of party presidential candidate and delegates shall – among other things – elect the office bearers in NEC.

He said MCP will be facing a crucial decision on what direction Malawi will take beyond 2019.

Ching’oma said MCP will work night and day to unseat the corrupt DPP-led government from office.

”We have set goals and targets for the road to 2019‚ and we will work tirelessly to achieve them,” he said.

MCP deputy publicist said as 2019 draws to a close the party has got plenty to feel upbeat about a chance to form a government.

He said MCP is a government-in-waiting and ready to govern.

This was also noted by influential newspaper columnist called ‘Backbencher’.

In his column, he wrote thar MCP is the only one out of the more than 30 registered parties that offers the electorate hope for an alternative to DPP.

“Unlike in 2014 polls when there were four major parties contesting, in 2019 only MCP poses a real threat to the governing DPP.

“PP and UDF have shrunken so much in size, goodwill and credibility to harbour any illusion of forming a government in 2019. Their real value going forward will most likely be as a partner in a marriage of convenience for whichever party salivates for a win of Eastern Region votes,” reads the column.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :