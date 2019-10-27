MCP rules out dialogue on peace with Mutharika

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has ruled out holding dialogue with President Peter Mutharika to find last solution to the current political impasse.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said there was no need to hold dialogue with Mutharika because, he said, his legitimacy as Head of State is fragile owning to presidential elections case.

“There is nothing to negotiate about. He is sitting on that position illegally and we are in court challenging his presidency. We cannot hold dialogue with an illegal president,” said Mkaka.

Mutharika on Saturday called on the opposition and human rights activists for a roundtable discussion to end the political impasse which he said is a scare to foreign investors.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member Richard Sembereka was cautious on his comment, saying although the president’s call for dialogue was welcome, it has come late.

“We are giving this the benefit of doubt but still we are waiting for him to initiate the dialogue,” said Sembereka.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) chairperson Felix Chingota has said the quasi-religious body wants to meet all the warring parties during the second and final round of talks.

He said PAC wants to have Mutharika, MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera, UTM’s Saulos Chilima, Malawi Electoral Commission’s Jane Ansah and HRDC meet together for dialogue.

