MCP rules out dialogue on peace with Mutharika
Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has ruled out holding dialogue with President Peter Mutharika to find last solution to the current political impasse.
MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said there was no need to hold dialogue with Mutharika because, he said, his legitimacy as Head of State is fragile owning to presidential elections case.
“There is nothing to negotiate about. He is sitting on that position illegally and we are in court challenging his presidency. We cannot hold dialogue with an illegal president,” said Mkaka.
Mutharika on Saturday called on the opposition and human rights activists for a roundtable discussion to end the political impasse which he said is a scare to foreign investors.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) member Richard Sembereka was cautious on his comment, saying although the president’s call for dialogue was welcome, it has come late.
“We are giving this the benefit of doubt but still we are waiting for him to initiate the dialogue,” said Sembereka.
Public Affairs Committee (PAC) chairperson Felix Chingota has said the quasi-religious body wants to meet all the warring parties during the second and final round of talks.
He said PAC wants to have Mutharika, MCP's Lazarus Chakwera, UTM's Saulos Chilima, Malawi Electoral Commission's Jane Ansah and HRDC meet together for dialogue.
if dialogue cant happen because the matter is in court why cant demonstrations wait until the court issue is resolved
Ufiti, uthakati, uchigawenga, kudya nyama ya anthu sikukuthandizani a MCP. If then, the matter is in court, why are you demonstrating before the issue is even concluded by the courts?If indeed you have left the matter in the hands of the learned judges, why are you, who are ignorant of the law, busy passing judgement outside the courts that Mutharika is an illegal president? You don’t impose yourselves on the people you good for nothing idiots. The people you are so hungry to rule are the ones who are suffering from your so called protests and witchcraft. Mutharika and the… Read more »
Truth be told, there is nothing to dialogue about here. APM , noting the resentment of his presidency by the masses, should have just conceded to at least a fresh election than challenging the obvious in court. Worse still,
he has continued to make rude and unhelpful remarks on the podium against the opposition.
We have now reached a scenario where the only precondition to peace is Mutharika and Ansah resigning. Mukakakamila muona zoopsya. It will be five years of total anarchy.
I do agree with Mkaka there is nothing to negotiate about. Let’s wait for court verdict .
Muntharika and his team have sensed the loss in court case and now they want to blindfold Malawians as peace loving president whilst in reality he is not.
Had it been he was peace loving president he could have initiated it long time ago and save lives and properties destroyed so far.
But all in all its good development in order to secure peace in our beloved country and end nepotism, regionalism and mulhakos empire.
This is the right thing to do. MCP should not betray the people’s trust. APM said opposition must forget the past and build Malawi .This is understood to mean that MCP should accept him as a leader. What sense does it make when case is in court?. Should MCP withdraw case and accept him?. MCP and its followers have suffered nepotism, hate, beatings, torching property, death, arrests how will APM compensate that. Its women abused by state actors “ethnic cleansing”. The wounds caused by DPP are deep and oozing. “There can not be peace where there is injustice” one Rev… Read more »