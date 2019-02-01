MCP says Chakwera-Mia ready to govern Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national campaign director Moses Kunkuyu has said the party’s presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia in the May 21 Tripartite Election are ready to govern the country and bring hope of prosperity.

Kunkuyu said at a news conference in Blantyre on Thursday that after completing its primary elections, disclosing that it will field parliamentary candidates in all 193 constituencies nationwide.

“MCP was the first to hold its elective convention. MCP president Chakwera was the first to announce his running mate Sidik Mia on December 2, 2018 during a rally held in Monkey Bay, Mangochi and MCP will be the first to present their nomination papers. We have always been ready and MCP is indeed ready to govern,” said Kunkuyu.

He said Chakwera and Mia are prepared and ready to bring meaningful development.

Kunkuyu accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration that it has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians and urged people to usher in MCP in power.

He also said MCP has now a final list of candidates in parliamentary and local government elections.

“We are set to field aspirants in all the 193 constituencies. We consider this as a landmark development considering that previously we did not feature candidates in some constituencies, particularly in the Southern Region,” said Kunkuyu.

In the 2014 Tripartite Elections, MCP won 48 parliamentary seats after fielding 159 against 182 for the United Democratic Front (UDF) who won 14 seats.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attained 50 seats from 191 aspirants while the People’s Party (PP) contested in 192 constituencies out of 193 but managed to secure 26 seats.

Chakwera is on Sunday expected to unveil the party’s aspirants contesting as legislators and councillors in Blantyre.

The MCP leader will on Monday lead the hopefuls in presenting nomination papers at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

The leader of opposition in Parliament, who is one of the 23 presidential aspirants who collected the papers from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), is scheduled to present his documents at 9am, according to a MEC public notice.

