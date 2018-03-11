MCP welcomes Bwanali, Muluzi, Matenje, Chiwanga’s sons: Chakwera pledges to give Malawi ‘moral direction’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has projected himself as a “moral leader” who wants to give his compatriots “hope” and “moral direction”, saying his party is now gaining political ground in the Southern Region – considered the stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera, touted by MCP as a man of strong values, saud at Lunzu Trading Centre in Blantyre during an impromptu rally held to welcome him in Blantyre where he has a number of engagements including meeting delegates to the April convention.

“We have a vision for Malawians,” said Chakwera.

”We know Malawians deserve the best. God has given us sufficient resources that if managed well, with a clear vision, we can truly transform this nation within a very short time,” he added.

“But the obvious challenge right now is failure by the current regime to decisively deal with issues of corruption, theft and mismanagement,” said Chakwera.

The MCP president, who is also leader of opposition in the country, said he expected a democratic convention where every MCP member will have the opportunity to contest on any position of his or her choice.

Speaking at the rally, aspiring vice-president Sidik Mia said the party is making massive strides in enganging the electorate at gaining support for MCP in the populous southern region.

Mia said Malawi needed a better government as compared to the DPP-led government that has failed the people of the country.

He then unveiled children of slain Cabinet minister Dick Matenje and member of Parliament (MP) David Chiwanga who have joined MCP.

Don Matenje and Francis Chiwanga were welcomed into the MCP fold alongside Francis Muluzi, son to former president Bakili Muluzi and Chiyembekezo Bwanali, son to former Cabinet minister, the late Edward Bwanali.

Matenje and Chiwanga were among four MCP politicians killed in Machiavellian style in Mwanza in 1983 before their bodies were allegedly stuffed in one vehicle and pushed down a cliff along Thambani Road to make it look like their car plunged down an embankment in an accident but their bodies bore the marks of gunshot wounds.

In 1994, when president Bakili Muluzi came to power, he instituted a commission of inquiry into the mysterious deaths of the politicians. The findings of the inquiry led to the arrest and then prosecution of former president Kamuzu Banda, his confidante, Cecilia Kadzamira, John Tembo, former police chief late Mac Williams Lunguzi and two other policemen, for murder. However, both the High and Supreme Court of Appeal cleared the seven people.

Chiwanga’s son said it was depressing that some parties were using their fathers’ tragedy to de-campaign the MCP ahead of next year’s polls.

“The people in the other camp are busy citing our parents’ names as examples of the alleged atrocities committed by MCP during its previous regime. But we have decided to work with the MCP because we know those killings were not committed by the current regime,” he told the gathering.

Others who spoke at the rally retired Livingstonia CCAP Synod deputy general secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali and former deputy speaker of Parliament, Loveness Gondwe, who was president of the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

