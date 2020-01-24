MCP WhatsApp group removes prominent figure over UTM alliance talk

A wife of a prominent figure in opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been removed from the party’s WhatsApp group chat after disagreements over whether the party should go into alliance with UTM Party of Saulos Chilima or not should the Constitutional Court rule in favour of a fresh election.

Nyasa Times source says Malla Kawale, wife to MCP chief whip Sam Kawale, has been booted out of MCP bornfree chat group because she was vehemently against the possible alliance with UTM.

“The issue is that the Kawales think that if the term of office for the party president expires, Sidik Mia would be the next president and Sam Kawale would be the vice president,” said our source.

Our source said that some members of the party feel the party should go into alliance with UTM in order to dislodge the DPP from power should there be a fresh election.

MCP president Lazarys Chakwera on Friday held talks with United Democratic Front leader Atupele Muluzi for a possible political working relationship.

Details of the talks have however not been made public.

