MCP’s Kazembe salutes Police for professionalism at Tonse rally

Quite rare. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) politician, Gerald Kazembe, praised the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for displaying what he called “professionalism” before, during and after the Tonse Alliance Mega rally he hosted at Mbwadzulu ground in his Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency on Sunday.

“They said the Malawi Police Service is there for everyone and for the first time, they lived up to their word,” said Kazembe.

He elaborated: “During the build up to the Tonse Alliance mega rally here in Mangochi, tensions were high especially on the ground as well as on the social media with some palpable signs that some thugs, on instructions from their masters, were planning to cause chaos. The police moved swiftly, assured us of protection and we had a beautiful rally with no ugly scenes, whatsoever.

“This is how our police must perform its duties—for the common good of us all citizens. I know most of us largely don’t like the Police but join me, at least for yesterday, in congratulating the police, for the job well done.”

To all security organs in the country, the grateful Kazembe also said that the Tonse Alliance principals, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his counterpart, Dr Saulos Chilima, have in store, goodies, for them once they take over power in this fresh election.

“The security organs in our country will benefit from our Tonse Alliance promises of rolling-out descent housing for them, good pay and other social benefits,” said Kazembe.

Kazembe, still a hot MCP politician in the heart of Mangochi, narrowly lost to DPP politician Ralph Jooma in the 2019 elections with a difference of 200 votes. Kazembe alleges there was skull-duggery and quickly moved the courts to nullify the election citing a plethora of irregularities by the pollster, colluding with the DPP in order to hand victory to their candidate Jooma.

“We have a stronger case and I hope for the court will find for us,” said Kazembe.

The case was expected to go for full trial in April only to be put on hold due to the Covid19 pandemic threat.

Apart from nullifying the Presidential election last year, the court also nullified the Mangochi West constituency election and ordered a bye-election.

