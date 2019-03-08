MCP’s Mia impresses during running mate debate – Analyst

Mzuzu-based social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential running mate Mohammed Sidik Mia strengthened his case to be vice president with a good performance im the first televised debate ahead of May 21 Tripartite Elections at Bingu International Convention Cente (BICC) auditorium in Lilongwe.
The debate on Thursday night was organised by private broadcaster Zodiak where panellists unanimously agreed that poor leadership has led to a decay of fundamental values the country’s democracy was founded on.
In that encounter – when there were four vice-president hopefuls on stage – Mia set the ball rolling.
“Best leadership will come through servant leadership uniting all Malawians is key to progressing together,” he said.
He took pride of his performances when he served as Cabinet minister in former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime, saying one of his works in the BICC where there was debate.
“This place we are here, is a fruit of my work,” said Mia.
Mia managed to provide practical policy solutions to Malawi’s challenges. He was seen as matured, able to manipulate the mind and has shown his vast exeperince of the private sector and its role in driving the economy.
Analysts says Mia was light on his feet and heavy on detail when necessary tackling women empowerment, education and private sector issues.
“On all issues discussed, I think Sidik Mia was the best,” said Mkamanga in quotes reported in the local press .
“He clearly explained what Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will do when it goes into government. He was also positive in the way he articulated issues.
“It was easy fro him to change someone’s mind to vote for MCP. He was very convincing,” said Mkamanga, who is also a newspaper columnist at The Nation.
MCP president, Lazarus Chakwera commended Mia for his good show during the night.
“Thanks well done Hon Mia. You have represented us well,” Chakwera tweeted.
Other presidential running mates who participated in the debate were Jerry Jana of People’s Party, Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Micheal Usi of UTM.
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Everton Chimulirenji did not turn up for the debate.
The second running mates debate is scheduled for March 14 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.
Meanwhile, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi is also organising debates for selected presidential hopefuls in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections to take place on March 29 and April 5.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
MCP IS JUST A WELL ORGANISED PARTY.
Mia’s performance is not a surprise at all, he is bound to impress because MCP is well organised and ready to Govern. Chakwera knew what he and MCP were doing by taking Mia as early as they did so that they can start working together to set the pace. other Parties chose their Running mates in the last minutes for the sake of nomination papers, these are the Parties that don’t work with Vice presidents.
Of all the previous vice president which one can you point out kuti anapanga zinthu? We only say about the president not the vice. Kukweza kamba mmwamba bwanji?
Vice president thing in Malawi is not important, the president can do without the vice president.
To say the truth Mia is experienced in as far as govt business is concerned. He is mature and intelligent to become the next state vice president.
Mkamanga Emily, ife ayi, chifukwa mia a kusephana ndifundo za bwana wake chakwela pa khani ya ma alibino
ndekuti chizungu chija simunanvesa… amati as far as it is a good move….after being implemented simayenera kuulusidwa for the sake of their security .
Kodi tizingo khalira khani za ma lubino nanunso inu….tamakambani zachitukuko
Kodi tizingo khalira nkhani za ma lubino….kuteloko debate iyi inali yokambilana za ma albino kapena za chitukuko
MCP IS THE ONLY HOPE THAT NEED TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY…
Paja Mia analandira Likasa of the questions from Gospel Kazako.
Mia is no stranger in Malawi politics, no need for likasa. MCP 2019 bomaaaaaa!!!!!!! Wina ndiuja anathawayu, boma likupita kwa achaeniake odziwa momwe limayenera kuyendera. Gogogo MCP go!!!???
thinking of a cadet, how about the other questions from participants on the floor, analandiranso likasa?
Mia has beyond reasonable doubt proved to be the Vice president that Malawi needs during last night’s debate
We should all understand that the event was not a campaign podium but a debate where policies are discussed.So i choose to differ with Emily Mkamanga .She being naive in her analysis.Thats total bias, My take is that all participants performed very well basing on the questions from the moderator.My thinking is that the next Debate should have a different moderator who can control the motions in the debate and not turning them into a question time or a mere round table discussion.We need depth in the way the moderator will be asking the questions to the participants .The moderator… Read more »