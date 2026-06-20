MDF power on display as athletes dominate Standard Bank Be More Race

Malawi Defence Force (MDFl athletes dominated the 2026 Standard Bank Be More Race in Lilongwe, taking the top two positions in the 21km event at Bingu National Stadium.

More than 4,000 runners took part.Kasteni of Cobbe Barracks won the men’s race in 1:05:45, followed by Brave Mwamphanthe of Chilumba Garrison in 1:05:55. Thomas Chunga finished third.

In the women’s category, Fostina Mbemba of Moyale Barracks claimed victory in 1:19:56, ahead of Mercy Malembo of the Armoured Battalion.

Enifa Kaponda placed third.Winners received K2.5 million, with K1.7 million and K1.5 million for second and third.

Standard Bank CEO Philip Madinga said the race has grown into a “movement” promoting resilience and community spirit.

Sports Council chair Jimu Kalua praised the bank for supporting athletics and social services since 2017.

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