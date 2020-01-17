MEC announces new date for Lilongwe South by-election: Jan 30

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct the much awaited Lilongwe South Constituency by-election on 30 January 2020 according to a statement issued by the electoral body announcing the resumption of election process in the area.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Peter Dimba and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) counterpart Peter Mazizi are the front runners in the by-election.

Other candidates vying for the seat are Julius Chombwe of Mbakuwaku Movement and independents Patson Kachingwe and Samson Phinifolo .

Parliamentary elections in the constituency were deferred during the May 21 Tripartite Elections following the death of UTM Party candidate AgnessPenemulungu.

The commission was supposed to hold the by election there last November, but failed to so following escalating violence, particularly between supporters of the MCP and ruling DPP in the Constituency and surrounding areas.

On the other hand, MCP and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) did not want MEC Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah and the Commissioners to preside over the election process, including the actual voting and vote counting.

MCP and UTM, political parties that lost to DPP during the May 21 2019 elections, went to court seeking nullification of the Presidential results, which according to them, had a lot of irregularities.

But the Commissions says following consultations with electoral stakeholders, it was resolved that the by-election process be resumed with voting taking place 30 January.

The statement further says official campaign closes on 28 January 2020

“Results announcement will be done on 31st January, 2020. The commission is therefore urging all registered voters in the Constituency to go in large numbers to exercise their right to vote, ” the statement, signed by MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, reads in part.

Alfandika further says Commission will hold a stakeholders’ meeting on 20th January, 2020 at Malingunde TDC in the constituency where it shall provide all information and release the electoral calendar.

According to the Commission, a by-election in Liwawadzi Ward in Balaka North Constituency will take place on 5th March 2020.

The ward fell vacant following the death of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor, Thomson Thomas Bwanali on 25th October, 2019.

