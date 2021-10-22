MEC issues statement on end of campaign for October 26 by-elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has issued a statement reminding all candidates, political parties, media houses and the general public that the campaign for the October 26 by-elections ends on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 6.00AM.

“All stakeholders are reminded that it is a violation of the law to campaign outside this period and all those found guilty will face the due process of law. After this deadline no one will be allowed to go around soliciting, canvassing, or posturing for votes, either directly or indirectly,” reads a statement issued on Friday, October 22, 2021 and signed by the Commission’s Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale.

The Commission will hold by-elections in NkhotaKota North East constituency whose Member of Parliament (MP) Martha Chanjo Lunji of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) died on July 13, 2021; Dedza Central East constituency formerly held by governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP late Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba who died on July 27, 2021; and in Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South constituency whose councillor Josephy Daniel also died. MEC will also hold another parliamentary by-election in Mzimba East constituency whose MP, Wezzie Gondwe died on September 1, 2021.

According to the Friday statement, candidates and their supporters or agents will not be allowed to campaign or drive around hooting or playing campaign songs with loudspeakers or disseminating any campaign messages after the deadline.

“Leaders of various faith groups should be on guard to ensure that their worship services are not used for campaign purposes. The clergy is also advised to avoid projecting or canvassing for candidates during services of worship.

“Radio and television stations should also not broadcast or play any campaign messages and songs after the end of the official campaign period,” it reads.

The Commission has thanked all the contesting candidates, political parties, and their followers for maintaining peace and order during this campaign period.

“The Commission prays that this situation prevails during the voting and results management period,” it concludes.

