MEC official faces perjury probe over electoral materials lie

Judges hearing the landmark and politically charged presidential poll case at the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe have sanctioned the investigation of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) official for perjury for allegedly lying that he deposited ballot papers used during the 2019 polls with parliament.

MEC former regional elections for the centre Diverson Makwete faces a mandatory jail term for lying in sworn affidavit that he had already deposited the ballot papers and other electoral materials with parliament as provided by the law.

An investigation with parliament showed that the materials were not in custody of parliament.

MEC’s chief elections officer Sam Alufandika stunned the court when he personally wrote the court informing it that MEC had not yet deposited the electoral materials with parliament, a correction which would have been made by MEC legal team.

