MEC says presidential election result awaits court

Malawi remains to be locked down as the announcement of the presidential poll results awaits a High Court order.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson told a press briefing in Blantyre that around 5pm that the announcement awaits the vacation of a court injunction obtained by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“The commission will not release the results until the injunction is vacated…we will come against after the court sitting in Lilongwe,” said Ansah.

She also said that the announcement of the results can only be done after queries have been attended.

Releasing of the results is interlinked with attending to the queries,” she said.

She said MEC would want to do away with the election issue as fast as possible, saying the elections have slowed down business in the country.

